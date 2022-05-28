First Alert Forecast | Warmer, drier weather pattern kicks-off the unofficial start of summer!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The dreary, stormy weather pattern that impacted much of last work-week has left the building. Warmer, sunnier weather is here to stay through the extended First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures are peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon. A couple spots could, briefly, peak in the mid-80s between 3 and 5 p.m. A light breeze and relatively low humidity are keeping the true “summer feel” at bay... for now.

The forecast remains dry, mostly clear and comfortable this evening. Temperatures cool through the 70s and into the 60s inside the Perimeter overnight.

HOUR-BY-HOUR | A warm, dry and mostly sunny rest of your Saturday afternoon is in the First Alert Forecast. It'll cool through the 70s, and into the 60s, inside the Perimeter overnight. @cbs46 #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/vxiAZI58Po — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 28, 2022

Like this morning, Sunday begins seasonably cool. Temperatures range from the mid-50s to mid-60s early Sunday; mildest across the immediate Metro Atlanta area. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s by noon Sunday; peaking in the mid and upper 80s in most spots between 3 and 5 p.m. The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny.

Even warmer weather arrives next work-week. Several afternoons feature temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Hit the pool!

Have a great weekend,

Cutter

