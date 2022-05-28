Graduation party leaves one dead, others injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was shot and killed at a graduation party in Thomaston, Georgia Friday night.

According to police, an altercation happened inside the Park Lane Event Center and a shooting took place.

Two people were life-flighted in critical condition and one person died at the Macon hospital.

Police say the suspects, in this case, are not believed to be from the Thomaston area and one victim was a local Thomaston resident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or surveillance videos that might identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomaston Police Department at (706) 647-5455

