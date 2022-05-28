Morning fire at Atlanta youth center ruled arson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire early Friday morning at a youth center in northwest Atlanta has been ruled arson.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Friday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., AFRD crews responded to the Westside At-Promise Center on the 700 block of Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard NW to a reported alarm going off.

Firefighters arrived to find a broken window, smoke and fire showing on the side of the structure. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is asking for public assistance in identifying the persons of interest seen in the video below.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $25,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

