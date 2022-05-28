Police: Investigation underway after man shot in Atlanta early Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a shooting left one man injured in the Elmco Estates neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police tell CBS 46 News officers responded to the 2200 block of Niskey Lake Rd. SW around 4:20 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

Officers located a male with a gunshot wound upon arrival. Police say he was alert, conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

