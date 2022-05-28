Police: Man shot walking down busy street in Decatur Saturday afternoon
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Decatur, Ga (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a man says he was shot outside an apartment complex while walking down Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Police responded to the 200 Block of High Court Place around 4:04 Saturday afternoon after a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say the man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
