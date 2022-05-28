Police: Two wanted in connection to Buford shooting that left man injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for two wanted in connection to a Buford shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

Police tell CBS 46 News officers found Nabil Zeidan with gunshot wounds on the 6000 block of Woodlake Drive around 8:45 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported they heard gun shots and seen a man lying in their driveway.

Police say Zeidan was transported to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives say the robbery is believed to have been a motive in the shooting. Two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting are described as two males in dark clothing, one possibly black with short braided hair and last seen fleeing in a white vehicle.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

