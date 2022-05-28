Search underway for missing Cobb County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a missing elderly Cobb County woman.

Police say 77-year-old Edna Grace Dodson was last seen Friday and known to be driving a 2020 red Ford Mustang.

Dodson is described as 5′01″ in height, and weighs 120 lbs with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

A zoomed in surveillance photo captured by Douglasville Police Department captured her red car traveling down Capps Ferry Road earlier Saturday morning.

According to police, Dodson does not have her phone with her and does not have any known health issues.

If located, please contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or Cobb non-emergency number 770-499-3911.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.