Southern Baptist Convention releases list of accused sexual abusers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Baptist Convention released this list Thursday spelling out the alleged sexual abusers and domestic offenders that allegedly hurt children and other members in their churches between 2007 to 2022.

The Southern Baptist Church committee members announced in this meeting Thursday that they would release the list that had been held secret. The Survivor’s Network of those abused by Priests (SNAP).

“Organizations such as the Southern Baptist Church, the Roman Catholic Church, the Olympic Committee, and so forth, are realizing that they can no longer keep these covered up,” said Shaun Dougherty, the president of the Survivor’s Network of those Abused by Priests.

SNAP is calling on the Southern Baptist Church to publish the timeline of each accused person’s work history and education and also detail when each person came to the church. They’re calling on attorneys general from each state to investigate the claims independent of the church’s efforts to investigate on their own and in some cases transfer ministers.

“We’re talking about an adult within the Southern Baptist Church raping a child, if you’re going to transfer that person anywhere, you should transfer them to jail,” Dougherty.

For Dougherty, each story is a reminder of his own as he was abused by clergymen in his own church as a child. “I went through a long decade-plus of self-medication and self-loathing. I attempted I have a failed suicide attempt when I was in my 20s,” he told CBS46. “I’m fortunate that I get to be the face for SNAP, I get to do interviews like this. Behind me, there are mountains and mountains of volunteers and staff that help survivors around the world every minute of every day.”

