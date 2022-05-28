Two arrested at Tifton hotel in drug bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Lawrenceville men were arrested after a large drug bust, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

On May 20, Luis Pena-Ferraras, 35, and Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, 43 were arrested in the parking lot of a hotel in Tifton after investigators confiscated five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin and a handgun.

Police said based on a lengthy investigation, Ferraras and Aybar were identified as supplying methamphetamine and heroin to multiple communities in South Georgia, including Tifton and Albany.

Ferraras abd Aybar are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. Ferraras was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A search of their vehicle led to the seizures.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

