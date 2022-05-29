Advertisement

1 person injured, 2 pets killed in Southwest Atlanta house fire

Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire(WGEM)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta firefighters said a man received non-life-threatening injuries and two pets died in a Sunday morning house fire.

Just after 9 a.m., Atlanta firefighters were called to a home at 774 Lynn Circle in southwest Atlanta.

According to firefighters, a neighbor called 911 after the home went up in flames and heard screams for help.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes to a three-story home with heavy fire showing.

Firefighters battled flames from inside the home until conditions deteriorated, and they evacuated the structure, working to calm the flames from the outside.

Firefighters then forced entry and went back in through the front door when conditions improved.

Once the fire was put out firefighters discovered two deceased pets during the search.

Firefighters say a man living inside the home evacuated the structure through the window before fire crews got on the scene.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grady Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A drowning occurred.
5-year-old boy drowns in Allatoona Lake
Higher prices not slowing travel down over holiday weekend in the Northwest.
Millions of Georgians hit the road and the airport as travel prices soar for Memorial Day
Person hit and killed on MARTA tracks, forcing traffic delays
Person hit and killed on MARTA tracks, forcing traffic delays
Gary Royal one millionth fan
Braves celebrating one-millionth fan of the 2022 season