5-year-old child drowns in Allatoona Lake

According to authorities, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday the child was recovered from the body of water with a side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon in Clear Creek on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The victim who has not been identified was reported missing just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to witnesses on scene, a 5-year-old boy was playing on a float in the lake and after a few minutes passed he was missing from the float.

At 4:35 p.m. the child was recovered from the body of water with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water, according to DNR.

