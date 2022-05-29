Braves celebrating one-millionth fan of the 2022 season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves reached the one-millionth mark in home attendance this weekend.

Gary Royal passed through the gates of Truist Park Saturday afternoon, making the Atlanta Braves the first team in Major League Baseball team to reach the milestone.

Royal has been a season ticketholder since 1996 and a Braves fan for even longer.

To celebrate being the one-millionth fan, Royal will receive a laundry list of prizes including improved seating, a night at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, a jersey, and gift bag full of collectibles.

