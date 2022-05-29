Advertisement

Braves celebrating one-millionth fan of the 2022 season

Royal has been a season ticketholder since 1996 and a Braves fan for even longer.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves reached the one-millionth mark in home attendance this weekend.

Gary Royal passed through the gates of Truist Park Saturday afternoon, making the Atlanta Braves the first team in Major League Baseball team to reach the milestone.

Royal has been a season ticketholder since 1996 and a Braves fan for even longer.

To celebrate being the one-millionth fan, Royal will receive a laundry list of prizes including improved seating, a night at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, a jersey, and gift bag full of collectibles.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Higher prices not slowing travel down over holiday weekend in the Northwest.
Millions of Georgians hit the road and the airport as travel prices soar for Memorial Day
MARTA
Person hit and killed on MARTA tracks, forcing traffic delays
Braves One Millionth Fan
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend