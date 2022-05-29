Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week

Sunny, Gorgeous Weather Continues All Weekend.
By Alexandra Steele
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -

FIRST ALERT: Sunday: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity Highs Mid to upper 80′s. Today and tomorrow will be sunny and warm with no rain.

The heat and humidity return this coming week with a return to 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday.

