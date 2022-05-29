Advertisement

Memorial Day Forecast | Warm, mostly dry weather is here!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WGCL)
By Cutter Martin
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s been a warm, dry Sunday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon. It’ll be warmest between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Under a few clouds, temperatures cool into the 70s after sunset. It’ll be mostly dry for all evening plans. However, a very spotty rain shower - or two - are possible well southeast of Metro Atlanta; across middle and coastal Georgia in particular.

Memorial Day begins with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s inside the Perimeter. Outlying areas bottom-out in the low to mid-60s before 8 a.m. Sunshine sends temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s by late afternoon.

Outdoor plans? Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. UV Indices will be in the ‘Very High’ range.

A spotty shower, or thundershower, may move into North Georgia and Metro Atlanta from the south later Monday afternoon and evening. Still, the vast majority of the area... and the day... will be absolutely dry.

Warm, to hot, weather and an occasional chance of spotty storms linger in the First Alert Forecast through the work-week.

Have a safe and peaceful Memorial Day,

Cutter

