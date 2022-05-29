Advertisement

Person hit and killed on MARTA tracks, forcing traffic delays

According to a MARTA spokesperson at around 6:30 a.m., a person on the northbound trackway was hit and killed by a train that was approaching East Point Station.
MARTA
MARTA(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
May. 29, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A person was hit and killed on the MARTA tracks Sunday morning forcing a shutdown at the East Point station.

The medical examiner is on scene and once cleared, rail service through the area will continue, per the agency.

Due to this incident a bus bridge has been established from College Park to Lakewood. Northbound trains will stop at College Park and southbound trains are stopping at Lakewood.

MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConect.

You can use the following link for a $15 Lyft credit. https://t.co/hBO5kpMFOB

CBS46 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

