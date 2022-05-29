Police: Fatal shooting near shopping center in southwest Atlanta under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a shopping plaza in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the 3700 block of Carmia Drive near Camp Creek Parkway around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

CBS 46 News spotted Fulton County Medical Examiner, the Atlanta Police Department and other officials on the scene.

Police tell CBs 46 News they are investigating a shooting in another southwest Atlanta neighborhood that happened around 4:20 a.m. Saturday Niskey Lake Road SW.

There is no further information at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.