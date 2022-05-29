Advertisement

Truck drives straight through family’s home in Illinois

By WLS staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) – A couple was in another room when a truck drove straight through their home outside Chicago and then through the other side.

By the look and sound of it, a neighbor thinks the driver might not have even tapped the brakes when it happened Friday.

“It was strange because there wasn’t any screeching, no squealing, no honking,” said neighbor Mickey Bravo.

In the seconds the pickup tore through their living room, the couple who lives there were in the basement.

“Had they seen what happened, they probably wouldn’t be here,” Bravo said.

Rescuers said the male driver suffered a medical incident, and a passenger also was treated. The truck showed every sign of an impact they did not expect.

The front and back wall of the home were no longer standing.

Bravo said the couple who lives there were surprisingly calm – potentially in shock when he offered help.

“This I imagine shook them to their core probably,” he said.

The structure of the house is too shaken and damaged for anyone to live inside and will need serious repairs.

