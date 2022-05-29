Warm, mostly dry Memorial Day is in the First Alert Forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The warmer, sunnier weather pattern that developed across the southeast over the weekend is forecast to linger through much of next week.

Memorial Day begins mild, with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s around Metro Atlanta around sunrise; low to mid-60s further outside the Perimeter. Monday morning will be mostly sunny across the area.

Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s.

As we heat up, a couple of showers and storms could develop; especially south and east of Metro Atlanta. Though, most of the area remains dry. Keep your outdoor plans. If you do happen to hear thunder, move indoors.

