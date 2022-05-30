Advertisement

Amber alert issued for missing Laurens County boy

Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy
Laurens County Sheriff's Office issues amber alert for missing two-year-old boy(Laurens County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has issued an amber alert for missing two-year-old Laurens County boy Jacob Coney.

Police tell CBS46 News the child is believed to be in a brown or tan colored Dodge Durango with license plate RRP0451. He was last seen on Paul Kennedy Road in Dublin with Tyler Coney.

If you see the child or spot the vehicle, you are asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-7985.

