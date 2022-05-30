Advertisement

Another Georgia prosecutor drops marijuana cases

Photo showing marijuana
Photo showing marijuana(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Prosecutors in Richmond, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Clarke counties have made similar announcements since 2019.

Now Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones becomes the latest prosecutor statewide to do so.

In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

She also cites Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal. Jones says it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

The change in Chatham County begins immediately.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marijuana
Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases
Lake Allatoona
Deadly weekend of drownings, boating accidents on Georgia lakes
Ball Python
Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer
City of Roswell remembers fallen service members on Memorial Day
The event celebrated award winners in nine categories with more than a dozen officers from...
Valor awards ceremony honors first responders in Gwinnett recognized at Valor awards ceremony