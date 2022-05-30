Exotic cars galore as Gumball 3000 takes over Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 22nd annual Gumball 3000 rally is making a pit stop here in Atlanta Tuesday, bringing with it celebrities, fun festivities, and amazing supercars.

Starting at 4 p.m. on May 31, Atlantic Station will become the world’s most expensive car park, as drivers arrive in their mix of futuristic supercars and custom classic cars. Atlanta is one of a few stops on the six-day trek from Toronto to Miami.

2016 RALLY (Gumball 3000)

Guests of the free event at Atlantic Station will have an opportunity to see some of these incredible vehicles firsthand, and perhaps even catch a glimpse of some of the celebrity drivers.

The annual rally, founded in 1999 by Maximillian Cooper, had a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic but is back in full force for 2022. Among the drivers are celebrity participants such as David Hasselhoff, deadmau5, CeeLo Green, Ken Griffey Jr, and more. Driving alongside Cooper is his wife, Grammy award-winning rapper Eve.

Photo: Fabian Wester 2014 Rally London David Hasselhoff Nissan GTR Regent Street (Fabian Wester | Gumball 3000)

The rally raises money for a number of charitable causes aimed at supporting underprivileged youth around the world via the Gumball 3000 Foundation and The Skatepark Project.

