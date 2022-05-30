Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hot with isolated storm today

Wetter conditions expected towards the end of the work week
By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta today with an isolated shower or storm possible this evening.

Today

High - 87°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 20%

90′s return this week

High pressure is parked right over the southeast U.S., which will lead to plenty of sunshine, but hot temperatures with 90 expected on Wednesday.

Rain to end the week

A weak cool front will slowly move through north Georgia Thursday and Friday, which will lead to a 30% chance of showers and storms both days. The cool front won’t be strong enough to bring temperatures down, so highs will stay in the upper 80′s through the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WGCL)

Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha developed in the eastern Pacific and is expected to make landfall in Mexico today. Agatha is expected to dissipate over Mexico, but may re-develop over the southern Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean later this week.

Hurricane Agatha
Hurricane Agatha(CBS46)
Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(CBS46)

