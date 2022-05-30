Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storms continue through the evening; lower rain chances Tomorrow

CBS46 News at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see spotty showers and storms through the evening. Some of the storms will produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning. The rain chances will end late this evening, with no rain expected overnight. It will be mild tonight, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s.

Spotty Rain & Storms tonight
Spotty Rain & Storms tonight(CBS46)

We’ll see much lower rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine! Temperatures will continue to heat up, with highs in the upper 80s and near 90.

TUESDAY FORECAST:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. Rain chances Tuesday will be minimal.

Tuesday
Tuesday(CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

It will be a hot week ahead! Highs will remain in the upper 80s and near 90 through Friday. Rain chances increase Thursday as a cold front approaches. As of now, there is only a 30% chance of rain Thursday afternoon. Friday and this weekend we’ll see isolated storms in the forecast, with a 20% chance of rain through early next week.

7 Day forecast
7 Day forecast(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hot with isolated storm this evening
Hurricane Agatha
Tropical development possible in southern Gulf of Mexico or west Caribbean late this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Memorial Day Forecast | Warm, mostly dry weather is here!
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm, Low Humidity Today; 90's Next Week
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warmer, Low Humidity, Highs Today Mid To Upper 80′s; 90 Degrees Return This Coming Week