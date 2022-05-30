Five local teens chosen as Bank of America Student Leaders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bank of America recently announced that five high school juniors and seniors from the Atlanta region have been selected as Student Leaders.

Since its inception in 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes community-focused juniors and seniors every year with paid internships.

As part of the program, these students will be a part of an eight-week paid internship, working closely with nonprofits like East Lake Foundation, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual summit, the company said in a press release.

The Class of 2022 Atlanta-based Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Joshua Chapple, Atlanta, graduate of Tri-Cities High School

Shreya Dudeja, Tucker, graduate of Parkview High School

Aida Eyasu, Clarkston, graduate of Clarkston High School

Samuel Hurtado, Johns Creek, a graduate of Johns Creek High School

Marilyne Makendi, Dallas, graduate of Paulding County High School

The company said, this year marks the 10th year East Lake Foundation has hosted Bank of America Student Leaders from Atlanta.

Since 2013, more than 58 Atlanta Student Leaders have interned with the East Lake Foundation, an organization that works to enable residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School to build a better future for themselves through its integrated and holistic model for community revitalization that includes mixed-income housing, high-quality education, and community wellness.

