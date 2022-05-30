Advertisement

Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

ball python
ball python
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.

Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back.

Wilson said one look was all it took to realize the intruder was a non-venomous ball python rather than a rattlesnake.

The police lieutenant found the large snake a new home with a friend.

He suspects the python was likely a pet turned loose by its former owner, and that it probably slithered into Sonic through an open back door.

