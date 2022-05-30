Advertisement

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - President Joe Biden is nominating police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts.

Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter Jr., who has led that department since 2018, would be the marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.

Thomas Brown, who was DeKalb sheriff from 2001 to 2014, would be the marshal for the Northern District.

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn would be the marshal for the Middle District of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

