MEMORIAL DAY TRAVELERS SEE HIGH COSTS AND CANCELLATIONS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Travelers had to spend more time than expected in airports over the weekend, with airlines cancelling thousands of flights.

Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is known as busiest airport.

“Isn’t every day busy? I mean come on,” said Zandria Lillard.

Monday it was especially packed since it’s one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“My mom doesn’t like it,” said 5-year-old McKenna, who was heading to Florida.

AAA predicts close to 40 million Americans are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend. The crowds have TSA lines moving a little slower than usual.

“We got here two hours early,” said Lillard.

But not everyone thought through the holiday backup.

“Didn’t know you had to be here super early, so we’re at the ticket counter and the guy is like, ‘It’s too late.“ We arrived at 9:15 for a 9:45 flight,”” said Mike Bryan, who missed his flight for his honey moon to Costa Rica with his new bride, Christy. “So we’re going to be together forever, right? So we’re never going to do this again.”

Delays and cancellations have also been an issue through the weekend. Flight Aware reports over 6,000 cancellations and tens of thousand of delays nation wide. Delta has been seeing the most issues out of any airline: they had to cancel hundreds of flights this weekend.

“We gotta wait for a few hours,” said Lorraine, who’s heading home to New York from a weekend girl’s trip.

Flight fares have gone up 24% compared to this time last year. Hopper reports the average round trip is costing $400.

“The prices, even at the airport, even at the hotel, and the quality they used to give , it depreciated. It’s not the same,” said Lorraine.

