New Falcons safety asks followers for help locating Uvalde survivor seen wearing Falcons jersey

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe, who just joined the team this spring, is calling on his social media followers to help him find a young survivor of the horrific Uvalde school shooting after the young boy was spotted wearing his jersey number.

In a tweet, that has since gone viral, Marlow asked for help getting in contact with the boy’s family after he was seen on camera wearing a Falcons hat and jersey with the number 21, Marlowe’s number.

“Someone help me get in touch with this family. I would love to send some signed gear,” he tweeted.

Someone help me get in touch with this family.

I would love to send some signed gear ‼️ https://t.co/I1w4WyDSZf — Dean Marlowe (@machine_marlowe) May 29, 2022

The child, who has been identified by his first name Daniel, described to CNN in an interview how the gunman approached his classroom, recalling the moments he saw the shooter’s face.

According to CNN, Daniel survived the shooting by first “hiding under a table next to the wall” and later climbing out of a broken window to escape, cutting his hand on some glass. His cousin, Ellie Garcia, was in a different classroom and did not make it out alive.

On May 24, the day of the shooting, Marlowe shared his shock and heartbreak saying “my heart goes out to the victims, families and community of Uvalde, Texas. What world are we living in? When is this gonna stop.”

The Falcons signed Marlowe to a 1-year contract in March. He spent the last season with the the Detroit Lions.

My heart goes out to the victims, families and community of Uvalde, TX. 🙏

What world are we living in?

When is this gonna stop? — Dean Marlowe (@machine_marlowe) May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.