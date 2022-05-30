Out and About in the the ATL | May 30-June 4, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - During the last few days of May and the first weekend of June, there’s plenty to do in metro Atlanta. Check out what’s happening in metro Atlanta.

MONDAY

The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra presents The Roaring 20s Concert at Brook Streek Park. The concert will feature Takosha Swan and music from the 1920s and 2020s.

The all-new Treetop Tykes Trail for children under 48 inches tall is now open at Zoo Atlanta. Children will zip, zig, zag, and balance as they navigate a course of rope ladders, bridges, nets, and tightrope-style foot lines three to four feet off the ground.

TUESDAY

The 22nd Gumball 3000 arrives at Atlantic Station Tuesday. Cars will be arriving starting at 3 p.m.

Best End Brewing on White Street SW in Atlanta is hosting a live stand-up comedy show featuring some of Atlanta’s best comics. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY

High Museum is kicking off a new programming initiative for visitors age 50 and older. The new program features events and classes designed for curious adults to explore art, exercise their creativity, learn new skills and make social connections. There will be a kickoff celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starbenders is performing in Purgatory at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta. They will be joined by Caroline Reilly.

Finely Crafted featuring cocktails and comedy is happening at Old Fourth Distillery at 487 Edgewood Ave. in Atlanta.

THURSDAY

The 2nd annual Serviceberry Festival is happening in conjunction with the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market on Stokeswood Avenue. The festival celebrates all things serviceberry, also known in Georgia as juneberries.

Broadway in Atlanta is offering discounted college rush tickets for Disney’s “Frozen,” which is playing through June 12 at The Gox Theatre. Must have valid college ID.

FRIDAY

The 3-day Southern LitFest “A Celebration of all things Southern” is happening in historic downtown Newnan. There will be bestselling authors and columnists; craft bourbons; homemade crafts and food on Saturday; trial of the Big Bad Wolf; and “Lewis Grizzard: In His Own Words.”

The Atlanta Falcons is offering a First look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Be the first to see the 2022 Atlanta Falcons as they prepare for the upcoming season. Tickets are required.

The two-day Candler Park Music Festival is back with music, food trucks, local vendors and artist market. Performing artists include Grace Potter, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Disco Biscuits, CBDB, Cha Wa, and Webster.

Nick & Tim will perform a special acoustic set of Beatles favorites at Venkman’s. All ages show.

SATURDAY

Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee will feature The Andrew’s Brothers Dueling Pianos in their brew garden. This all-request sing-a-long music and comedy show is definitely not for kids.

SUNDAY

Malts and Vaults: Where Beer Meets History returns this weekend to Oakland Cemetery. The hour-long walking tour of Atlanta’s brewing history includes a complimentary pint at Six Feet Under. Tickets are limited.

The Market at 97 Estoria, a monthly pop-up event, will feature local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans from around the Southeast. It will take place at Georgia Vintage Goods, 727 Wylie St. NE in Atlanta.

If you would like to submit an item for this list or a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

