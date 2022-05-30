Police: Early morning shooting leaves one injured in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a shooting on Campbellton Road left one injured early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the 2900 block of Campbellton Road around 2:02 a.m. after reports of a person who was shot. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by AFR who was rendering aid to an adult male with a gunshot wound.

Police say the male was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

This is the third reported shooting in southwest Atlanta in two days. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim of a Saturday night shooting that happened near a shopping plaza near Camp Creek Parkway. Earlier Saturday morning, police responded to another shooting that left one injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

