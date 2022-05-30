Advertisement

Police searching for missing man in Clayton County

Police are looking for Juntez Ervins
Reported missing on May 27, 2022
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clay County Police Department announced that it needs help locating 23-year-old Juntez Ervins.

Ervins is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen May 27, 2022 around 12:00 p.m. at 11100 block of Torino Drive in Hampton, Georgia.

According to police, Ervin’s last seen clothing description is unknown.

Ervins posted on social media that he wanted to be gone from this earth and that he has suicidal thoughts. Ervin has no known mental disabilities, per police.

Anyone with information on Ervins whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 4777-3550.

