Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so.

In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

She also cites Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal. Jones says it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

Prosecutors in Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Athens-Clarke and Augusta-Richmond counties have made similar announcements since 2019. The change in Chatham County begins immediately.

