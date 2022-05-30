Advertisement

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

Marijuana
Marijuana(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so.

In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.

She also cites Georgia’s 2019 law that made hemp farming illegal. Jones says it’s hard to tell the difference between legal hemp and illegal marijuana.

Prosecutors in Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Athens-Clarke and Augusta-Richmond counties have made similar announcements since 2019. The change in Chatham County begins immediately.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lake Allatoona
Deadly weekend of drownings, boating accidents on Georgia lakes
Ball Python
Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer
City of Roswell remembers fallen service members on Memorial Day
The event celebrated award winners in nine categories with more than a dozen officers from...
Valor awards ceremony honors first responders in Gwinnett recognized at Valor awards ceremony