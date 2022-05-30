Roswell mom remembers her fallen son on Memorial Day, city unveils new memorial

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - ROSWELL, Ga (CBS46) - Hundreds of families gathered in front of a flag draped Roswell City Hall on Monday. The 23rd annual ‘Roswell Remembers’ Memorial Day Ceremony serves to remember the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

“He loved Roswell, Georgia, he loved America, and he loved his family, and believed in God,” said Susan Price, a Gold Star mother.

Price spoke at Monday’s ceremony. Her son, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Michael Kenefick was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2009. She’s made it her mission since then to continue her son’s legacy of helping others by being an advocate for Gold Star families in Georgia.

“We’re the less than one-percenters that allow you to raise your children in a free country,” said Price. “I made a promise to my son to be strong for him and I try to do my best.”

New this year, a fitting addition to the ‘Faces of War’ memorial sits on the lawn of Roswell City Hall. Two markers flank the monument - one for Blue Star families; a tribute to those who have served, are serving, or will serve in the military. A second marker honors Gold Star Families.

“This is a very sacred day,” said Price.

The Roswell Garden Club raised the money to install the markers.

The ‘Roswell Remembers’ ceremony, which was put on hold the past two years due to the COVID19 pandemic, was organized by the Roswell Rotary Club and the city.

