Tropical development possible in southern Gulf of Mexico or west Caribbean late this week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical development is possible over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northwest Caribbean Sea late this week.
Development is possible, in part, due to Hurricane Agatha, which is expected to make landfall along the western Mexico coast today. Agatha will dissipate over Mexico, but what’s left of the circulation may re-develop over the southwestern Gulf or western Caribbean later this week.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded the potential of tropical development from low to medium Monday morning.
Where would it go?
It’s too early to tell exactly where a potential tropical system will go, but our latest models suggest it will move generally east or northeast. It’s possible the potential system could bring rain to Florida at some point this weekend.
Hurricane season beings Wednesday
Hurricane season officially beings Wednesday in the Atlantic basin, which include the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. An above-average season is forecast, which would mark the seventh-straight season of above-average activity in the Atlantic.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.