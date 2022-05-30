Valor awards ceremony honors first responders in Gwinnett recognized at Valor awards ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Chamber held its annual Valor awards ceremony on Monday.

The event celebrated award winners in nine categories with more than a dozen officers from around Gwinnett being recognized.

The Gwinnett Police Department was honored with five awards.

The Silver Medal of Valor was awarded to Cpl. Daniel Werner, Master Police Officer William Bohn, Master Police Officer David Delshad, Police Officer Senior David Bautista-Martinez, and Police Officer Senior Alexander Elkins.

The Bronze Medal of Valor went to Police Officer Senior Cameron Turner. Tracey Reed was awarded the Medal of Merit. Police Officer Senior James Ross was named Public Safety Person of the Year and Communications Officer Elizabeth Pizzaro was named Public Safety Communications Officer of the Year.

“A safe community is paramount to a strong economy, and we are grateful to these amazing men and women for their bravery, commitment, and “valor” here in Gwinnett,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber.

“Every day, police officers, first responders, and civilian staff serve our community. The good works of just a few were recognized today. We are very proud of the extraordinary work of our officers and civilian staff. It is great to see community leaders and businesses recognize the efforts of all first responders throughout Gwinnett,” mentioned Gwinnett Police Department Uniform Division Commander, Assistant Chief Chris Smith.

