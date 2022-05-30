Veterans working for Comcast pledge allegiance to community with flag program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For Marvin Robinson, service is what it’s all about. But climbing the corporate ladder is the furthest thing from his mind.

He’s a Comcast technician who repairs cable and internet service in metro Atlanta, and he and his co-worker Jesse Hughes take pride in going the extra mile on the job.

You see, Marvin knows a thing or two about serving customers after years of serving his country.

“It definitely is an extension of my service,” Robinson said.

Marvin and Jesse made a special stop at Lynn Denton’s home in between service calls.

“Surprised, shocked, happy, proud!” Denton said.

And offered to properly retire and replace her old glory even though she’s not a customer.

“I try not to cry because six years ago this week my dad passed away. He was a Navy vet so, this is kind of very befitting,” Denton said.

“Just hearing her voice, you know what she’s going through because it meant a lot to her father and it means a lot to us,” Robinson said.

The kind gesture is part of a patriotic Comcast program known as Vet Net where the techs pledge allegiance to the community.

Philip Ball raised his American flag in honor of his friend who died while serving in Afghanistan.

“It was Major Sam Griffith. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves,” Ball said. “It was awful because we were all just talking about him one day and then the next there’s nothing to talk about. He left a wife and two boys behind.”

“You never know what to expect and how you’re impacting people. It’s a good thing, it feels good,” Hughes said.

It’s a commitment to service which can unite all of us as Americans.

“And see that when it’s blowing in the wind like, that it’s just magical. It’s just magical doing that. And when you see it catch the wind it’s just magical,” Robinson said.

