140 MPH: Police searching for man who ran away after multi-county chase

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police said they are looking for Lenny Brown, 24, after he led officers on a multi-county pursuit Tuesday morning.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Heather Mecillas said at around 7:20 a.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop and a green Honda running 140 MPH refused to comply.

According to police, the chase went into Cleburne County Alabama where the driver left I-20 eastbound.

As the officer continued to follow the car, the Georgia State Patrol was called to assist.

State police entered the chase around the Haralson/Carroll County line and performed a PIT (Precision Mobilization Technique) maneuver on the Honda Accord.

Police said Brown of Cartersville, Georgia, then wrecked his car into a ditch and ran away on foot

A perimeter has been set up and multiple agencies are assisting in the search for Brown.

One lane of I-20 is closed around the Center Point Bridge area in Carroll County.

CBS46 News will continue to update this story as it develops.

