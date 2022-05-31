Advertisement

17-year-old arrested for double homicide May 29 in Dunwoody

ALEXIS HERNANDEZ
ALEXIS HERNANDEZ(DUNWOODY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a double homicide at Lacota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

The double homicide on May 29 resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Luis Veronica and 17-year-old Brian Veronica of Stone Mountain. It appears they were killed inside of a vehicle.

Alexis Hernandez is facing 2 murder charges. What led up to the fatal shooting has not been revealed.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information should email Det. Robert Barrett at Robert.Barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or call him directly at 678-382-6934.

You can also submit a tip to the police department anonymously via TIPSOFT at www.crimereports.com.

