Animal activists allege animal mistreatment at Atlanta horse carriage company

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Animal rights activists are raising a red flag over conditions at a popular horse carriage ride facility.

Julie Robertson, Vice President of Georgia Animal Rights and Protection, said she has witnessed inhumane conditions several times at All Around Carriages in Atlanta. She began documenting conditions in February 2022, after a concerned citizen alerted the group to poor living conditions.

“I want people to know what conditions these horses are kept in,” explained Robertson.

Video clips shared with CBS46 show horses in small, muddy enclosures. A Marta overpass offers the animals some protection from pouring rain.

“They were looking at me like, ‘do something,’” said Robertson. “There were five horses in a row of small, dirty, filthy urine and feces-soaked mud with no shelter.”

Robertson believes these conditions pose health concerns and violate up to nine city ordinances.

“They’re in this filthy, filthy ground. It causes bacteria in the hooves and causes abscesses – making it very painful,” she explained.

The owner of the business, Mr. Phillips, told CBS46 he was being unfairly targeted.

“These horses are fat and nice,” said Phillips. “They’re fed, we’ve got shelters if we need to put them in. You’ve got all the food and water out there.”

Phillips said he passed several inspections by the Department of Agriculture and Atlanta Police.

Email correspondence between Robertson and Atlanta Mounted Patrol confirmed the business passed an inspection earlier in 2022. The investigation concluded All Around Carriages did not violate any laws, and the health of horses was not at risk.

Phillips said inspectors are welcome back on his property and stands by his facility’s condition.

Robertson questioned whether inspections were properly conducted, and said she had reached out to several city councilmembers regarding conditions at the facility.

“There is no code enforcement, and I think Atlanta City Council should consider banning carriage horses,” she said.

Robertson cited the following ordinances in Division 7 Sec. 162-159 when referencing violations by All Around Carriages.

(c) Bedding in stalls and stables shall be highly absorbent and comfortable, if in direct contact with the equine and shall be provided as follows: (1) Bedding shall be deep enough so as to adequately absorb wetness. (2) Bedding so used shall not be a type that will harm or in any way be a discomfort to the equine. (3)Bedding shall be deep enough to provide adequate cushion and support. (4) Surfaces, including floors with bedding, shall be free of odor and waste and shall be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

(d) Stalls and stables shall be structurally sound and maintained in good repair to protect the equine from injury, and to contain them.

(e) Stalls and stable floors or surfaces shall be constructed and maintained to protect the equine’s feet and legs from injury.

(f) Stalls and stables shall be constructed and maintained so as to enable the equine to remain dry and clean.

(g) Stalls and stables shall be constructed and maintained so that the equine contained therein have easy access to food and water, and such food and water shall be kept free of contamination.

(i) Stalls and stables shall be kept sanitary and receive periodic cleaning to remove feces and other waste materials, including trash and dirt, so as to minimize disease hazards and reduce odors. Such disposal shall meet the guidelines established by city and state health regulations.

