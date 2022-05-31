Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces interim police chief on Tuesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday morning that Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum will be the interim police chief while the city looks for a new police chief.

Schierbaum joined Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after 10 years with a sheriff’s department in southern Illinois. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2009 and commanded several watches and field investigative teams before being assigned to COPS or Community-Oriented Policing Section.

After several promotions, he was assigned to the training section and implemented President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

BREAKING: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces that Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum has been promoted to Interim Police Chief while the City looks for a permanent replacement.



Under his leadership, he developed relationships with various organizations in metro Atlanta.

In 2017, he was assigned to Zone 5 as a section commander. In March 2022, he was promoted to Deputy Chief and was assigned to Strategy and Special Projects Division.

Earlier this year, he was named the Assistant Chief.

Dickens says Schierbaum has the credentials and experience but, most importantly, has the trust of his peers and the community and has a deep love for the city of Atlanta.

Current Chief Rodney Bryant is retiring for the second time in June after serving the city of Atlanta since 1988.

