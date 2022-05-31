Cobb County Police attend graduation of daughter of officer who died from COVID.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police officers came together to stand in for a former officer who died from COVID complications as his daughter graduated high school with honors over the weekend.

The Cobb County Police Department says retired Cobb County Police Officer Chuck Smith died this past September from COVID-19 complications while serving at Osborne High School with the Cobb County School District Police Department.

This past Friday, Chuck’s daughter Kaylee graduated from North Paulding High School as an Honor Graduate. Since her father could not be there for this momentous occasion, several officers from the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County School Police were there to stand in his place to watch Kaylee walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

CCPD posted on Facebook, “Congratulations Kaylee, we know your father is very proud of you. We are all very proud of you, and can’t wait to see where you go from here.”

Retired Cobb County Police Officer Chuck Smith died from complications as a result of contracting Covid-19 while serving... Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

