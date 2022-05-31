Druid Hills High School to get renovations students called for

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After months of public outcry driven by students, DeKalb education officials approved Druid Hills High School for major renovations.

On Tuesday, The DeKalb County Board of Education approved the high school to be part of a $50 million modernization plan.

This is after the Board repeatedly left Druid Hills High School off the list of major renovations.

In April, Druid Hills High School released a video that showed the conditions inside the school. They claimed they have constant leaks, raw sewage pooling, exposed wires, and rampant mold.

On Tuesday, officials said facility crews have already completed 58% of the fixes outlined in the walk-through made in the Spring.

Officials said separate from these fixes, major modernization will begin in September 2022.

The Board voted unanimously in their decision to modernize Druid Hills High School.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

We consider the resolution passed by the DeKalb board part of a good-faith effort to address the issues identified in the corrective action plan. Superintendent Woods does plan to recommend their local facility plan for board approval, with continued access to capital outlay funds conditional to the full follow-through by DeKalb on the corrective action plan, including the modernization of Druid Hills High. Dr. Kilcrease, the special appointed advisor to DeKalb schools, will continue to work with the district on full implementation of the corrective action plan.

