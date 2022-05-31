FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot in the midweek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few showers and thunderstorms rumbled through some north Georgia cities on Monday afternoon and evening. That disturbance is on the way out and mainly dry and very warm weather is likely in the middle of the week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. There is a very low risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, and a much better chance it will stay dry. Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs near 90 across north Georgia. There is a better chance of a pop-up shower/storm on Thursday.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

The weather looks fairly quiet from Friday through the weekend. Rain chances are only about 20% each day, and it will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances (CBS46)

The first tropical storm of the season may form in the Gulf of Mexico this week. Hurricane Agatha moved into western Mexico on Monday, and it will cross into the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. If it regenerates into a tropical storm it will be called Alex. The most likely track for the disturbance or tropical storm is into Florida this weekend. Right now, it looks like the system will have no impact in north Georgia.

Saturday (CBS46)

