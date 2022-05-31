FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot today with scattered storms Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another hot day in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Today

High - 89°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 0%

Tuesday's forecast in Atlanta (WGCL)

90′s return Wednesday

High pressure will keep it hot and dry in metro Atlanta today and Wednesday with highs back in the low 90′s starting Wednesday. We’ve only hit 90 degrees once this year, but two straight days of 90 are expected this week.

Showers and storms Thursday

Our next chance of rain in metro Atlanta will arrive on Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through north Georgia. No severe weather is expected, but you could get wet at some point Thursday evening.

Forecast map for Thursday in north Georgia (WGCL)

Summer-like weekend

Friday will be dry and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening storm each day this weekend.

Tropical development possible

What’s left of Agatha will move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico later this week, where a new tropical cyclone may develop. If a tropical low does develop, it’s forecast to move northeast and may bring rain to Florida this weekend.

