FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Wednesday; rain chances increase Thursday

After a few isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will drop to near 70 with no rain expected overnight.

Wednesday will remain mostly dry, with only a low chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be HOT! Highs are expected to warm near 90 Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday (cbs46)

Our next weather maker approaches Thursday, increasing the chance for rain and storms. An approaching cold front will squeeze out a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon. As of now, rain chances remain low in Metro Atlanta at 30%.

The rain chances will clear out early Friday, with dry conditions expected Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances increase Thursday (cbs46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The weekend will be mostly sunny with very low rain chances. We’ll start to see a 20% chance of rain for the second half of the weekend and through early next week. Temperatures will stay hot all week, with highs in the mid/upper 80s and near 90.

7 day forecast (cbs46)

