Gwinnett County offering families free grab-and-go meals through August

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County’s Summer Meals Program is back with free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.

Families with children 18 and younger, or 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, will be able to pick up nutritious meals through Aug. 2 at 21 sites across Gwinnett County.

The pickup locations include: Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about Gwinnett summer meals, call 770-822-8840 or click here. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

