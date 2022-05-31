Advertisement

Gwinnett County offering families free grab-and-go meals through August

If passed in November, A "Healthy School Meals For All Program" would be created in the Department Of Education. Schools that choose to participate in the program would be able to provide free meals to all students.(USDA)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County’s Summer Meals Program is back with free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.

Families with children 18 and younger, or 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, will be able to pick up nutritious meals through Aug. 2 at 21 sites across Gwinnett County.

The pickup locations include: Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about Gwinnett summer meals, call 770-822-8840 or click here. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

