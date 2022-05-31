Neighbors blame Atlanta festival for trash, traffic woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Trash, bottles, and food waste littered Atlanta’s Central Park on Sunday morning.

Neighbors say a popular festival was wholly unprepared for the crowds that poured into Old Fourth Ward on Saturday for the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival.

“Just a bomb-fire of trash. All over the place,” said Cheryl Freeman, who lives in condos nearby.

Multiple neighbors provided CBS46 with pictures that showed piles of litter on Saturday evening and on Sunday.

Event organizer, Patricia Henry Edigin, said festival crews began cleaning up on Saturday evening but were ushered out of the park at 11 p.m.

She said they also planned to return on Sunday to finish cleaning up.

“We knew the trash was there, we were not going to leave it there because the neighborhood has been good to us, so we weren’t going to do that,” said Edigin, in an interview on Monday evening.

Edigin said they were permitted for 5,000 people but they got more people than they expected after the Atlanta DeKalb Carnival, which also celebrates Caribbean culture, was suddenly canceled.

“Because the event canceled, everyone came downtown, so we did not expect that crowd,” Edigin said.

Due to the pandemic, the Carnival was returning after a hiatus of two years. Edigin believes the turn-out was bigger in light of the Carnival coming back.

Edigin admitted that due to the increased crowds, they did not have enough bathrooms, trash cans, and security to support the additional people.

Neighbors said the organizers should have been more prepared.

On Sunday, some neighbors reported on social media that the trash remained after the Saturday event.

“Walked over to Central Park this morning and it looks like a landfill,” said one post.

Dawn Major, who lives nearby, said she watched roughly 50 people urinate on the private property of her condo building.

“I went out and sprayed it with beach and cleaned it all up. I mean, there was like pieces of toilet paper, napkins left behind where people were using the restroom because they didn’t’ know where to go,” said Major.

This isn’t the first issue connected to the Caribbean carnival.

In 2019, the Atlanta Police Department forced the festival to close early due to payment issues when staffing festival security.

Organizers disputed these allegations at the time.

Edigin said she hopes to work with neighbors to ensure the event returns for another year.

She also said she hopes in the future the city can provide more help for when issues arise.

“The city should give us more help. We need to have persons that we could call for back-up, so we could have a plan B,” she said.

CBS46 reached out to the city of Atlanta park officials as well as the City Councilmember, Amir Farokhi, overseeing this district. Due to the holiday, neither returned our request for comment.

