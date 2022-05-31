Man in critical condition following shooting at Stone Mountain gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is fighting for his life after police found him critically injured at a gas station in Stone Mountain.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Redan Road. According to DeKalb County police, the man, believed to be in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators are actively working to obtain surveillance video from the area that could help them figure out what exactly led up to the shooting. For now, the investigation remains ongoing.

