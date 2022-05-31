Older adults consumer protection guide now available in Korean

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults is now available in Korean.

“Older adults, especially those who speak English as a second language, can be particularly vulnerable to scams and deceptive practices,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Tuesday. “This guide was designed to empower older adults, their families, and caregivers by providing them with important information to make critical life decisions and avoid scams and abuse.

“As we close out Older Americans Month, we encourage all Georgians to take advantage of this resource to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults, according to Carr, includes topics such as scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more.

The guide is also available in English and Spanish.

Consumers can download all versions of the guide from the Consumer Protection Division’s website by clicking here.

