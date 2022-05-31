Tickets still available for Blue Man Group at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The all-new tour of Blue Man Group is coming to The Fox Theatre in Atlanta Jul 8-10.

There will be four performances at 8 p.m. July 8 and 9, 2 p.m. July 9 and 1 p.m. July 10.

The Blue Man Group, which has resident shows in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and New York, is known for their pulsing, original music; custom-made instruments; surprise audience interaction; and hilarious absurdity.

Blue Man is returning to Atlanta as part of the Broadway in Atlanta 40th anniversary season. The tour stop was previously scheduled for May 21-23 but was rescheduled.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $39 plus. Click here to purchase a ticket.

